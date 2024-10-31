Oilers at Predators projected lineups

OILERS (4-5-1) at PREDATORS (3-5-1)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Drake Caggiula -- Noah Philp -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Ty Emberson

Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L'Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

McDavid, a center, is out 2-3 weeks. ... Caggiula and Philp each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Philp is expected to make his NHL debut. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there could be some lineup changes and that “a couple of guys are a little bit questionable.” ... Del Gaizo was recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL on Wednesday.

