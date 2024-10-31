Oilers at Predators projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Drake Caggiula -- Noah Philp -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Travis Dermott
Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Ty Emberson
Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L'Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
McDavid, a center, is out 2-3 weeks. ... Caggiula and Philp each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Philp is expected to make his NHL debut. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there could be some lineup changes and that “a couple of guys are a little bit questionable.” ... Del Gaizo was recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL on Wednesday.