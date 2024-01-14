Oilers rally past Canadiens in OT, set team record with 10th win in row

Bouchard scored on a slap shot from the left point that caught the right post and went in.

The Oilers went on the power play after Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson was called for high-sticking at 1:27.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for Edmonton (23-15-1), which had two previous nine-game winning streaks, in 2000-01 and 2022-23.

Sam Montembeault made 39 saves, and Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal for Montreal (17-18-7), which has lost three in a row (0-1-2).

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 38 seconds of the third period. He tapped the puck over the goal line before Montembeault could freeze it with his glove and skate against the right post after stopping Warren Foegele on a drive to the net.

Montreal was assessed a minor penalty for delay of game after an unsuccessful challenge when a video review showed there was no goaltender interference on the play.

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the first period. He scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle on a cross-ice feed from Nick Suzuki.