Oilers rally past Canadiens in OT, set team record with 10th win in row

Bouchard scores on power play at 2:01; Montembeault makes 39 saves for Montreal

Recap: Oilers @ Canadiens 1.13.24

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Evan Bouchard scored a power-play goal 2:01 into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers set a team record with their 10th consecutive win, 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Bouchard scored on a slap shot from the left point that caught the right post and went in. 

The Oilers went on the power play after Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson was called for high-sticking at 1:27.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for Edmonton (23-15-1), which had two previous nine-game winning streaks, in 2000-01 and 2022-23.

Sam Montembeault made 39 saves, and Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal for Montreal (17-18-7), which has lost three in a row (0-1-2).

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 38 seconds of the third period. He tapped the puck over the goal line before Montembeault could freeze it with his glove and skate against the right post after stopping Warren Foegele on a drive to the net.

Montreal was assessed a minor penalty for delay of game after an unsuccessful challenge when a video review showed there was no goaltender interference on the play.

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the first period. He scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle on a cross-ice feed from Nick Suzuki.

Latest News

Philadelphia Flyers Winnipeg Jets game recap January 13

Ersson stops 35 in shutout, Flyers end Jets' 8-game winning streak
Seattle Kraken Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 13

Kraken defeat Blue Jackets for 9th straight win, extend point streak to 13
Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues game recap January 13

McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins defeat Blues to extend point streak to 5
Los Angeles Kings Detroit Red Wings game recap January 13

Larkin scores twice, Red Wings hand Kings 8th straight loss
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard dying to come back from broken jaw

Bedard ‘dying’ to come back for Blackhawks from broken jaw
Arizona Coyotes Minnesota Wild game recap January 13

Ingram makes 38 saves for 5th shutout, Coyotes defeat Wild
New Jersey Devils Florida Panthers game recap January 13

Daws, Devils stop Panthers winning streak at 9
Dallas Stars Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 13

Stars score 3 in 3rd, defeat Blackhawks
New York Islanders Nashville Predators game recap January 13

Carrier scores with 7.9 seconds left, Predators edge Islanders
final seven players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster
Pittsburgh Penguins Carolina Panthers game recap January 13

Hurricanes recover, top Penguins in OT to extend point streak to 8 
Colorado Avalanche Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 13

Avalanche score 5 straight, rally past Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row
Anaheim Ducks Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 13

Stamkos has 3 points, Lightning defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row
Vancouver Canucks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 13

Demko makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Sabres for 5th straight win
NHL adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game

NHL, adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game
NHL Buzz news and notes January 13

NHL Buzz: Eichel to 'miss a little bit of time' for Golden Knights
Pete DeBoer Alabama Crimson Tide mixup Dallas Stars 

Stars coach DeBoer addresses name mixup, is not going to coach Alabama football team
Auston Matthews Mitch Marner meet fans who started lemonade stand to attend game 

Matthews, Marner meet young siblings who sold lemonade to attend Maple Leafs game