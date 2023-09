Joey Moss is forever in the Edmonton Oilers’ hearts.

This week, the Oilers listed their former locker room attendant as part of their training staff on their website, posthumously.

The caption under Moss’ picture reads “Dressing Room Attendant, Once an Oiler Always an Oiler.”

Moss, who had down syndrome, worked as the Oilers locker room attendant for 35 years, starting full-time in 1985. He died in October 2020 at the age of 57.