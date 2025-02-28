Lundell has 3 points, Panthers defeat Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch 

Uvas Balinskis, Carter Verhaeghe and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Panthers (36-21-3), who have defeated the Oilers twice this season and have won four of five. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the seventh straight game for the Oilers (34-21-4), who have lost five in a row. Stuart Skinner made 32 saves.

Balinskis gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 12:28. Lundell won a face-off in the left circle back to Balinskis, who beat Skinner with a wrist shot.

Brett Kulak took a pass from Vasily Podkolzin in the left circle and beat Bobrovsky with a snap shot to tie it 1-1 at 14:41.

Lundell put the Panthers back in front 2-1 at 15:30 of the second when Aaron Ekblad’s shot from the top of the right circle deflected in off his skate.

Draisaitl responded to tie it 2-2 at 17:30. He picked up a loose puck at center ice and drove in on Bobrovsky through the right circle before beating him short side with a quick shot in tight.

Schmidt took a drop pass from A.J. Greer and beat Skinner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to give Florida a 3-2 lead at 11:08, and Verhaeghe pushed it to 4-2 at 13:51 when he followed up his initial attempt and poked it in from below the left circle.

Zach Hyman knocked in a centering pass from Connor McDavid with Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final at 16:35.