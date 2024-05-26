Stars edge Oilers in Game 2, even Western Conference Final

Marchment gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 3:41 of the third when he redirected Ryan Suter’s shot from the left point under the right arm of Stuart Skinner.

Esa Lindell then scored into an empty net from his own blue line at 17:57 for the 3-1 final.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, Wyatt Johnston had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Connor Brown scored, and Skinner made 22 saves for Edmonton, which is the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be in Edmonton on Monday.

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 3:39 of the first period, scoring blocker side from the top of the right circle on a 2-on-1.

Brown scored 44 seconds later to tie it 1-1. Oettinger stopped Cody Ceci's initial redirection on a rush, but Brown followed up his own pass and buried the rebound five-hole from in front.