Stars edge Oilers in Game 2, even Western Conference Final

Marchment breaks tie in 3rd, Oettinger makes 28 saves for Dallas

WCF, Gm2: Oilers @ Stars Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Mason Marchment scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Dallas Stars evened the Western Conference Final with a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Marchment gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 3:41 of the third when he redirected Ryan Suter’s shot from the left point under the right arm of Stuart Skinner.

Esa Lindell then scored into an empty net from his own blue line at 17:57 for the 3-1 final.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, Wyatt Johnston had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Connor Brown scored, and Skinner made 22 saves for Edmonton, which is the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be in Edmonton on Monday.

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 3:39 of the first period, scoring blocker side from the top of the right circle on a 2-on-1.

Brown scored 44 seconds later to tie it 1-1. Oettinger stopped Cody Ceci's initial redirection on a rush, but Brown followed up his own pass and buried the rebound five-hole from in front.

Related Content

Oilers vs. Stars, Game 2 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

Latest News

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Oilers vs. Stars, Game 2 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

Travis Kelce attends Game 2 of Western Conference Final in Dallas

Bedard focused on helping Blackhawks build back into Stanley Cup Playoff contenders

3 Keys: Rangers at Panthers, Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final

Vesey week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Nash helping to build Canada teams on international stage as GM for Worlds

3 Keys: Oilers at Stars, Game 2 of Western Conference Final

Lomberg making up for lost time with Panthers in Eastern Final

Chytil tasked with 'catching that moving train' for Rangers in Eastern Final

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 25

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hintz game-time decision for Stars in Game 2 against Oilers

Stelter family continues to inspire in its fight against cancer

NHL Morning Skate for May 25

Goodrow’s playoff success continues for Rangers in Game 2 OT victory

Panthers upbeat despite OT loss in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

Rempe returns to Rangers lineup for Game 2 of East Final against Panthers