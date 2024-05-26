Stars start slow, grow into Game 2 to even Western Final

DALLAS -- This is what the Dallas Stars can do, and this is what they will have to do to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

After a poor first period at American Airlines Center on Saturday, the Stars shut down the Oilers’ star-studded offense over the final two periods and won 3-1, tying the best-of-7 series 1-1.

Shots for Edmonton: 16 in the first period, eight in the second and five in the third.

Goals for Edmonton forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman: zero, after each scored in Game 1.

“I think the first period, for whatever reason, we were tentative,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “We had talked about playing with a Game 7 mindset, and I think our intentions were in the right place, but we looked like we were just …

“We were waiting. We were waiting for something to happen. I thought we kind of regrouped at the end of the first and decided to get to our game. I loved the second and third. I thought we were excellent.”

The Stars weren’t on their game in a 3-2 double-overtime loss in Game 1. They partly wrote it off to the fact they had a five-day break after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in six games in the second round, while the Oilers had only two days off after defeating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the second.

They had no excuses this time. Captain Jamie Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 3:39 of the first period, but forward Connor Brown responded for Edmonton at 4:23. Not only did the Oilers outshoot the Stars 16-4 in the first, but they outskated them badly. Where was the team that had handled the Avalanche’s speed and star players so well?

At that point, the story was Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger.

“If he doesn’t play the way he does in the first, we’re in a big hole and we might not get out of it,” DeBoer said. “He was our best player tonight. He allowed us to kind of weather the storm in the first, get our legs under us and find a way to get control of that game.”