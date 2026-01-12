Oilers at Blackhawks projected lineups

OILERS (22-16-7) at BLACKHAWKS (19-19-7)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Andrew Mangiapane -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Spencer Stastney -- Alec Regula
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Isaac Howard
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis
Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach
Injured: Frank Nazar (face)
Status report
Mangiapane will play after being scratched the previous four games and five of six. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Jarry, a goalie, and Walman, a defenseman, are “very close” to returning, perhaps for their game at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday … The Blackhawks are back at full strength after an illness swept through the team late last week … Chicago assigned goalies Stanislav Berezhnoy and Drew Commesso, and defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford of the American Hockey League.