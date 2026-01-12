Oilers at Blackhawks projected lineups

OILERS (22-16-7) at BLACKHAWKS (19-19-7)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Andrew Mangiapane -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Spencer Stastney -- Alec Regula

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Isaac Howard

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis

Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach

Injured: Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

Mangiapane will play after being scratched the previous four games and five of six. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Jarry, a goalie, and Walman, a defenseman, are “very close” to returning, perhaps for their game at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday … The Blackhawks are back at full strength after an illness swept through the team late last week … Chicago assigned goalies Stanislav Berezhnoy and Drew Commesso, and defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford of the American Hockey League.