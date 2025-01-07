Oilers at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (24-12-3) at BRUINS (20-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid – Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mark McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday morning. ... Perry comes in for Ryan, a center, which moves Janmark down from his regular spot at third-line left wing ... Lindholm skated on his own prior to the Bruins morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman will miss his 26th straight game; there is no timeline for his return. ... Boston is expected to dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Kreider placed on injured reserve by Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Dryden recalls MacNeil making him Canadiens starter for 1970-71 playoffs

NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson of Sabres scores hardest goal of season

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 7

Markstrom makes 22 saves, Devils edge Kraken to end 4-game skid

NHL Buzz: Hughes returns, Pettersson still out for Canucks

Toews has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Panthers

Tuch scores twice, Sabres edge Capitals in shootout to end 3-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Analytics proving valuable tool for coaches to identify what's working, needs improvement