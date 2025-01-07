Oilers at Bruins projected lineups

OILERS (24-12-3) at BRUINS (20-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid – Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mark McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday morning. ... Perry comes in for Ryan, a center, which moves Janmark down from his regular spot at third-line left wing ... Lindholm skated on his own prior to the Bruins morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman will miss his 26th straight game; there is no timeline for his return. ... Boston is expected to dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.