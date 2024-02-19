Oilers score 4 in 3rd, hand Coyotes 10th straight loss

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Evan Bouchard had three assists, and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for the Oilers (33-18-1), who have won three of four. Connor McDavid had two assists.

Nick Bjugstad scored twice, and Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (23-28-4), who were coming off a 4-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and are 0-9-1 in their past 10 games. Matt Villalta made 20 saves in his first NHL start.

Kane tied it 3-3 at 4:28 of the third period during a delayed penalty. He scored his 20th of the season from the top of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Bouchard.

Zach Hyman scored 26 seconds later to put Edmonton ahead 4-3, redirecting in Mattias Ekholm’s shot from the left point that was going wide of the net.

Kane then scored again to make it 5-3 at 6:31. Ryan McLeod's shot from the high slot deflected off his knee in front and went five-hole on Villalta.

Warren Foegele scored an empty-net goal at 18:51 for the 6-3 final.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the first period with a power-play goal, finishing off a return pass from McDavid over the left shoulder of Villalta. McDavid has 12 assists in his past four games.

Bjugstad tied it 1-1 at 4:15.

Mattias Janmark responded for the Oilers to make it 2-1 at 6:07. Brett Kulak's shot from the left point deflected in off him as he fought for position in front with J.J. Moser. It was his second goal in 41 games this season.

Keller tied it 2-2 at 2:53 of the second period, burying a one-timer from the right circle off a quick return pass from Nick Schmaltz on the power play.

Bjugstad gave Arizona a 3-2 lead at 10:52, receiving a stretch pass from Keller and scoring blocker side with a wrist shot from the right circle.