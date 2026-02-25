Oilers at Ducks projected lineups

OILERS (28-22-8) at DUCKS (30-23-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Samanski

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body)

Status report

McDavid took part in the Oilers morning skate and will play after representing Team Canada in the Olympics. ... Henrique is expected to be activated from injured reserve and return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury. ... Kapanen, a forward, is expected to miss at least the next two games. ... Savoie was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Carlsson will return after missing 11 games following a procedure on Jan. 16 to treat a left thigh injury. ... Vatrano has recovered from a fractured shoulder that caused him to miss 18 games, but the forward has been away from the team since Saturday for personal reasons and remains on injured reserve. ... LaCombe will play after helping Team USA win gold at the Olympics. ... Granlund, a forward who was injured playing for Team Finland at the Olympics, will not play; Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said he expectes the forward back on the ice later this week. ... The Ducks recalled Washe and Moore from San Diego of the AHL on Tuesday.