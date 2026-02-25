Oilers at Ducks projected lineups

OILERS (28-22-8) at DUCKS (30-23-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Samanski
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry
Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body)
Status report
McDavid took part in the Oilers morning skate and will play after representing Team Canada in the Olympics. ... Henrique is expected to be activated from injured reserve and return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury. ... Kapanen, a forward, is expected to miss at least the next two games. ... Savoie was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Carlsson will return after missing 11 games following a procedure on Jan. 16 to treat a left thigh injury. ... Vatrano has recovered from a fractured shoulder that caused him to miss 18 games, but the forward has been away from the team since Saturday for personal reasons and remains on injured reserve. ... LaCombe will play after helping Team USA win gold at the Olympics. ... Granlund, a forward who was injured playing for Team Finland at the Olympics, will not play; Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said he expectes the forward back on the ice later this week. ... The Ducks recalled Washe and Moore from San Diego of the AHL on Tuesday.