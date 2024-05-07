Bannister signs 2-year contract to remain Blues coach

Went 30-19-5 after replacing Berube on Dec. 14

Drew Bannister STL 2 year contract

© Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Drew Bannister signed a two-year contract Tuesday to remain coach of the St. Louis Blues.

The 50-year-old went 30-19-5 as interim coach after replacing Craig Berube, who was fired Dec. 14, 2023.

St. Louis finished 43-33-6 but missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season.

"I talked to Drew in the last week or so and told him that he's going to be a candidate for the head coaching job," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said April 18. "I feel that for the process it's necessary to interview a few people, but what I told him is when we made the coaching change, I was creating a list and the list was deep and extensive and as I watched him perform and I watched our team perform, I started to cross names off that list, and now Drew is one of a very small number of people I want to talk to moving forward.

The Blues are Bannister's first head coaching job in the NHL. He was 93-58-19 for Springfield of the American Hockey League, guiding it to consecutive Calder Cup Playoff appearances, including the 2022 Calder Cup Final. He played 164 NHL regular-season games from 1995 to 2001 for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and New York Rangers.

A defenseman, Bannister was selected by the Lightning in the second round (No. 26) of the 1992 NHL Draft.

"I thought he did a very good job," Armstrong said. "I thought he was able to put a balance of pushing and prodding to get the best team on the ice every night with throwing a little bit of hope out there and a blind eye to putting young players in situations they haven't been in and living with the results. I think that's how you grow."

Three teams are without a coach: the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets. Jim Hiller is interim coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL.com independent correspondent Lou Korac contributed to this report

Latest News

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher of the Year finalists named

Green hired as Senators coach, replaces Martin

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 7

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kucherov, MacKinnon, McDavid named Hart Trophy finalists

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round preview

Carlo caps off ‘24 hours that I won’t forget’ for Bruins in Game 1 win

Panthers foiled by turnovers, power play in Game 1 loss to Bruins

Swayman makes 38 saves, Bruins defeat Panthers in Game 1

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

Bowness built NHL success, longevity on being 'authentic'

Kings remain undecided on coaching search, GM says

Bouchard becoming key weapon for Oilers in playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Demko could return for Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Hurricanes ‘are right there’ heading into Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Ducks goalie coach Maharaj rings bell in celebration of being cancer free

Marner contemplating future with Maple Leafs, staying 'would be a goal'

Stars don’t ‘want to get into a track meet’ with Avalanche in 2nd round