Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RED WINGS (30-16-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-17-8)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Matt Benning, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it did in its previous game, the Red Wings in a 4-3 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and the Maple Leafs in a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.