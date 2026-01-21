Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RED WINGS (30-16-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-17-8)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Matt Benning, Philippe Myers
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it did in its previous game, the Red Wings in a 4-3 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and the Maple Leafs in a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.