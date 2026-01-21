Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (30-16-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-17-8)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Jacob Quillan, Matt Benning, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (groin)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it did in its previous game, the Red Wings in a 4-3 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and the Maple Leafs in a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Werenski

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

Team USA hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

NHL Status Report: Nichushkin could return for Avalanche against Ducks

NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

NHL Foundation sets own single-night fundraising record at Go Forward!

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Kane 3 points from U.S. record with Red Wings visiting Maple Leafs

Forsberg makes 27 saves, Kings edge Rangers to end 4-game skid

Gritsyuk, Glass help Devils edge Oilers

Greatest Save Candidate: Jarry pulls out windmill move against Devils

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Helenius gets 1st 3 NHL points, Sabres hold off Predators