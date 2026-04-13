Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (41-30-9) at LIGHTNING (49-25-6)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur
James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Corey Perry
Zemgus Girgensons -- Nick Paul -- Yanni Gourde
Scott Sabourin -- Connor Geekie -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Declan Carlile
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Steven Santini
Injured: Brandon Hagel (undisclosed), Darren Raddysh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (upper body), Dominic James (lower body)), Max Crozier (core muscle)
Status report
Brandsegg-Nygard, a forward, is an emergency recall from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League for the Red Wings’ remaining two games and could play. Detroit coach Todd McLellan said there could be additional changes to the lineup. ... Hagel, a forward, and Raddysh, a defenseman, will not play. ... James, a forward, was a participant in the morning skate, but his status for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is yet to be determined.