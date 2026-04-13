Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (41-30-9) at LIGHTNING (49-25-6)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur

James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Corey Perry

Zemgus Girgensons -- Nick Paul -- Yanni Gourde

Scott Sabourin -- Connor Geekie -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Declan Carlile

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Steven Santini

Injured: Brandon Hagel (undisclosed), Darren Raddysh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (upper body), Dominic James (lower body)), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Status report

Brandsegg-Nygard, a forward, is an emergency recall from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League for the Red Wings’ remaining two games and could play. Detroit coach Todd McLellan said there could be additional changes to the lineup. ... Hagel, a forward, and Raddysh, a defenseman, will not play. ... James, a forward, was a participant in the morning skate, but his status for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is yet to be determined.