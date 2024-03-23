Predators top Red Wings, extend team-record point streak to 17 games

Saros gets shutout, Forsberg scores in 3rd; run longest in NHL this season

Recap: Red Wings at Predators 3.23.24

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators extended their team-record point streak to 17 games, the longest in the NHL this season, with a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves for his third shutout this season, and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (42-25-4), who are 15-0-2 during the streak and have won five consecutive games.

Nashville's streak had been tied with the Edmonton Oilers, who won 16 straight games from Dec. 21-Jan. 27.

Alex Lyon made 32 saves for the Red Wings (36-29-6), who had won three of four following a seven-game losing streak.

Forsberg scored the only goal of the game at 14:46 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle. Roman Josi drove toward the net and got his shot blocked, and Forsberg beat Lyon high on the glove side.

Forsberg extended his goal streak to five games (six goals).

The Predators have not lost in regulation since a 9-2 loss against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15. This was Nashville's second consecutive shutout; Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves in a 3-0 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Latest News

Islanders ease past Jets, end 6-game skid

NHL Buzz: Markstrom to return for Flames against Canucks

Couturier 'happy to be back' for Flyers after 2 games as healthy scratch

Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild

Zegras could return for Ducks against Lightning

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Foerster scores late, Flyers recover to defeat Bruins

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 23

Unmasked: Luukkonen finding footing in net with Sabres 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Predators face Red Wings, look to push point streak to 17

Capitals’ Wilson suspended 6 games for high-sticking 

CHL notebook: Sabres prospect Savoie putting up big numbers in busy season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Morning Skate for March 23

Coyotes stun Kraken in OT after tying it late

Kuznetsov enjoys ‘special’ return to face Capitals with Hurricanes