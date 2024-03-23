Predators top Red Wings, extend team-record point streak to 17 games

Juuse Saros made 23 saves for his third shutout this season, and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (42-25-4), who are 15-0-2 during the streak and have won five consecutive games.

Nashville's streak had been tied with the Edmonton Oilers, who won 16 straight games from Dec. 21-Jan. 27.

Alex Lyon made 32 saves for the Red Wings (36-29-6), who had won three of four following a seven-game losing streak.

Forsberg scored the only goal of the game at 14:46 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle. Roman Josi drove toward the net and got his shot blocked, and Forsberg beat Lyon high on the glove side.

Forsberg extended his goal streak to five games (six goals).

The Predators have not lost in regulation since a 9-2 loss against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15. This was Nashville's second consecutive shutout; Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves in a 3-0 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.