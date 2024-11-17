Kempe scores 2 goals, Kings ease past Red Wings

Mikey Anderson jumped into the play at the offensive blue line before scoring on a sharp-angle shot at 18:05 of the first to put Los Angeles up 1-0. It was Anderson’s third goal of the season and first at home.

“I think we knew they played last night, and sometimes it’s not easy to start after a back-to-back, and we just talked about focusing on getting in there and trying to tire them out and wearing them down,” Lewis said.

Tanner Jeannot made it 2-0 at 18:27, finishing off a 3-on-1 from Lewis at the left post. Jeannot had been suspended the previous three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in a 4-2 loss on Nov. 7.

“I just heard the bench say, ’three, three guys (on the rush),’” Lewis said. “And I saw it was [Kings defenseman Jordan Spence] back there, so I looked him off and got it over to Jeannot.”

Lalonde liked how the Red Wings responded in the second period despite being outshot 14-5, but any chance for that to carry over into the third period ended when Kempe scored on a breakaway with a wrist shot from the slot for a 3-0 lead after 15 seconds.

“The back breaker was the start of the third,” Lalonde said. “What’s frustrating about this is having some moments of some pretty good hockey. It’s just not enough of it. Probably not connected enough at time from out of our zone, into our zone.”