Red Wings’ season-opening run has players, fans ‘excited’

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings did something novel during their 6-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday: They kept updating the NHL scoring race on the big screen.

The last time was in the third period. No. 1 was forward Alex DeBrincat with 12 points (eight goals, four assists). No. 2 was linemate Dylan Larkin with 11 points (three goals, eight assists).

DeBrincat had three goals and an assist against Calgary. Larkin had a goal and an assist.

“It’s exciting, and I know the fans are excited,” said Larkin, the Red Wings captain. “We’re excited as well, but we’re also … We’re knowing we need to build off tonight, which, I thought, was our best performance.”

Everyone should be excited in Detroit, while keeping it all in perspective.

The Red Wings haven’t had a 40-goal scorer since forward Marian Hossa in 2008-09. They ranked 24th in the NHL with 237 goals in 2022-23 and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

Now here comes DeBrincat, who scored 41 goals with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19 and 2021-22. The Red Wings acquired him from the Ottawa Senators and signed him to a four-year, $31.5 million contract ($7.875 million average annual value) on July 9. DeBrincat's eight goals lead the League and the most by a player in his first six games with the Red Wings.