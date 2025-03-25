Red Wings at Avalanche projected lineups

RED WINGS (33-31-6) at AVALANCHE (43-25-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTVD, ALT
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Albert Johansson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: William Lagesson, Dominik Shine, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Andrew Copp (pectoral), Carter Mazur (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Erik Johnson (lower body), Josh Manson (upper-body injury), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
The Red Wings did not conduct a morning skate following a 5-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Mrazek is out after leaving at 1:38 of the first period Monday; the goalie will be re-evaluated after Detroit returns home from their four-game road trip Wednesday. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Monday that Lyon was unlikely to start after playing 58:22 in relief of Mrazek on Monday, which means Talbot likely will start. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Forwards Wood and Vesey each will will be a healthy scratch after playing in a 5-4 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Girard will play after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Johnson, a defenseman, is day to day. ... MacDonald, a defenseman, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.