Red Wings at Avalanche projected lineups

RED WINGS (33-31-6) at AVALANCHE (43-25-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTVD, ALT

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Albert Johansson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson, Dominik Shine, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Andrew Copp (pectoral), Carter Mazur (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Samuel Girard

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Erik Johnson (lower body), Josh Manson (upper-body injury), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

The Red Wings did not conduct a morning skate following a 5-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Mrazek is out after leaving at 1:38 of the first period Monday; the goalie will be re-evaluated after Detroit returns home from their four-game road trip Wednesday. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Monday that Lyon was unlikely to start after playing 58:22 in relief of Mrazek on Monday, which means Talbot likely will start. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Forwards Wood and Vesey each will will be a healthy scratch after playing in a 5-4 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Girard will play after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Johnson, a defenseman, is day to day. ... MacDonald, a defenseman, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

