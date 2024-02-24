Red Wings at Blackhawks

RED WINGS (30-20-6) at BLACKHAWKS (15-39-4)

6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi – Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Reimer will start after Lyon made 22 saves in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday … Kane will return to Chicago for the first time since the Blackhawks traded him to the New York Rangers in a three-way deal also involving the Arizona Coyotes last Feb. 28. ... Tyler Johnson, Dickinson and Foligno each did not take part in the Chicago morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but each is expected to play. ... Mrazek will make his eigth start in 10 games.