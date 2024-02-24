Red Wings at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (30-20-6) at BLACKHAWKS (15-39-4)

6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi – Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Reimer will start after Lyon made 22 saves in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday … Kane will return to Chicago for the first time since the Blackhawks traded him to the New York Rangers in a three-way deal also involving the Arizona Coyotes last Feb. 28. ... Tyler Johnson, Dickinson and Foligno each did not take part in the Chicago morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but each is expected to play. ... Mrazek will make his eigth start in 10 games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning hang on for win against Islanders

Meier, Devils hand Canadiens 5th straight loss

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

Slumping Canucks embrace challenge against Bruins

Anderson week to week for Kings with upper-body injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 24

Chelios to have 'dream come true' when hometown Blackhawks retire his No. 7

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

CHL notebook: 'Sky's the limit' for Kraken prospect Loshko

NHL Morning Skate for February 24

McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

Connor goal lifts Jets past Blackhawks in OT

NHL Trade Buzz: Coyotes will be sellers following 11-game skid, GM says

NHL On Tap: Rangers face Flyers seeking 10th win in row

NHL Buzz: Foerster could return to Flyers lineup against Rangers

Clifton's 1st goal helps Sabres edge Blue Jackets

Capitals concern 'fairly high' for Oshie following noncontact injury