Red Wings at Blackhawks

RED WINGS (30-20-6) at BLACKHAWKS (15-39-4)
6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi – Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
Reimer will start after Lyon made 22 saves in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday … Kane will return to Chicago for the first time since the Blackhawks traded him to the New York Rangers in a three-way deal also involving the Arizona Coyotes last Feb. 28. ... Tyler Johnson, Dickinson and Foligno each did not take part in the Chicago morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but each is expected to play. ... Mrazek will make his eigth start in 10 games.