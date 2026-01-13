Red Wings at Bruins projected lineups

RED WINGS (28-15-4) at BRUINS (25-19-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Marco Kasper
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
John Leonard -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Status report
Talbot could start after Gibson made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. ... Geekie will return after leaving in the first period of a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday and missing a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's first child. ... Hampus Lindholm has been skating on his own and could participate in practice at some point this week, Bruins coach Marco Sturm said; the defenseman will miss his fiftrh straight game. ... Harris, who has not played since Oct. 21, participated in Boston's morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman is not yet ready to return to the lineup.