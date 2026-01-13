Red Wings at Bruins projected lineups

RED WINGS (28-15-4) at BRUINS (25-19-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Marco Kasper

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

John Leonard -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report

Talbot could start after Gibson made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. ... Geekie will return after leaving in the first period of a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday and missing a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's first child. ... Hampus Lindholm has been skating on his own and could participate in practice at some point this week, Bruins coach Marco Sturm said; the defenseman will miss his fiftrh straight game. ... Harris, who has not played since Oct. 21, participated in Boston's morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman is not yet ready to return to the lineup.