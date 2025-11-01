Video Review: DET @ ANA – 0:55 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Net Off – Awarded Goal

Result: Goal Anaheim

Explanation:
Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the actions of Detroit’s John Gibson caused the net to be displaced prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Anaheim’s Chris Kreider with a goal.

The decision was made in accordance with Rule 63.7 which states “In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.”

