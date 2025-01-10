Pastrnak, Bruins seek to regain touch on power play

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak can hear you.

Just as he hears the cheers, the chants of “Let’s go Bruins,” the screams and the boos, he also hears the calls to shoot the puck. He’s a human, ears and all. And sometimes, even as he and his fellow players on the Boston Bruins’ top power-play unit know when there is a lane and when there isn’t, even as they understand that there are times to shoot and times not to, those shouts impact him.

“Fans start screaming, ‘Shoot the puck,’ right? So you force a shot and it gets turned over, then you’re breaking the puck out, and some nights you can’t even get in the zone,” Pastrnak told NHL.com this week at TD Garden. “It’s a big mental thing. We’ve got to be confident, we are there, in the unit, for a reason. We are the best players on the team, that’s why we are rewarded with [the] power play. We have to go out there and be confident and make plays.”

But this season, right now, they’re not.

And though he’s not sure if other players can hear those shouts, if they pay attention, he knows he can and does. Which he does understand. He gets the emotions that cause the desire to shout; he feels like that at times when attending soccer games, when he wants his favorites to shoot the ball.

Still, as he said, “I’m not a big fan of that.

“Because the fans are a big part. They are a seventh player on the ice. It can count sometimes for stuff, when you hear the boos. We know the power play is not going well. We deserve it, obviously.

“But you can definitely hear that, for sure. Same like when you are going well and they are cheering you on.”

For the Bruins (20-19-5), right now, so much is not going right. They have lost six straight games and their position in the Atlantic Division has become increasingly tenuous. They have gone eight games without a power-play goal, last scoring one Dec. 23 against the Washington Capitals, and are 0-for-13 since that game.