Alfredsson returns to Senators to work in player development, coaching

Daniel Alfredsson, the leading scorer in Ottawa Senators history, has rejoined the organization in a role that includes player development and coaching.

"He's officially back with the organization and we couldn't be happier," Senators president of hockey operations Steve Staios said Friday. "Never mind that he's Daniel Alfredsson, but I look at his character and his hockey acumen, I was eager to get him in wherever he wanted. And he's got a great deal of passion. Obviously we know his competitiveness. We feel like this is the best point for him to start, get him on the ice around our good, young core and continue to help them get better."

Alfredsson was on the ice at Senators practice Friday. Staios said coach D.J. Smith is in favor of Alfredsson being back and being around the team.

"He's going to be in our room, he's going to help develop them on and off the ice," Staios said. "I think it's a bit between player development, but also coaching, so we'll just see how the role evolves. But certainly D.J. was thrilled for the possibility of 'Alfie' being back onboard."

Ottawa lost 5-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes in its season opener Wednesday. The Senators play their home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NBCSP).

This is Alfredsson's second post-playing stint with the Senators. He was a senior advisor of hockey operations from 2015-17. Alfredsson stepped down after the 2016-17 season and said he wanted to evaluate what would be next in his hockey career. His family, though, stayed in Ottawa.

Staios said he initially approached Alfredsson about returning to the Senators, and that new owner Michael Andlauer also had a conversation with the former captain.

Andlauer's purchase of controlling interest in the Senators was announced Sept. 21. Staios was hired as president of hockey operations eight days later.

"It was always on my mind if and when I got here," Staios said of having Alfredsson again working for the Senators. "You're always preparing who you're going to talk to in certain roles, and I really wanted to know what Daniel wanted to do. His eyes kind of lit up when we started talking about this role and him being around. The players have such a great passion for our team and so we're extremely excited to have him back in the mix."

Staios said Alfredsson's ability to interact and relate with players and coaches, and his understanding of the Ottawa market, are essential to why the Senators wanted him back.

"With the vision Michael and I have talked about, the culture that we want to create here, players are important to us, and Daniel is going to have that rapport with them where he can not only develop that relationship, but also hold them accountable and hold them to a high standard," Staios said. "I think it's a perfect fit.

"He's fully in, and we couldn't be happier."

Alfredsson played 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Senators and was captain for his final 13 seasons (1999-2013). He is Ottawa's all-time leader in goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108). His 1,178 games played are second behind former defenseman Chris Phillips (1,179). He played the 2013-14 season with the Detroit Red Wings before retiring. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Alfredsson had his No. 11 jersey retired before a game against the Red Wings on Dec. 29, 2016, becoming the first Senators player to be honored.

"He checks all the boxes because he's got the immediate respect of our players right away, not only because of the player that he was, but the person that he is," Staios said. "Add that to the leadership, add that to the long career, add that to the success he has, I mean, he certainly checks all the boxes."

NHL.com independent correspondent Callum Fraser contributed to this report