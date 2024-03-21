Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

Goalie to have surgery next week, expected to be ready for next season

Dan Vladar CGY

© Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dan Vladar will be out for the season for the Calgary Flames because of a hip injury.

The goalie will have surgery next week and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Vladar is 8-9-2 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 20 games (19 starts) this season. He last started in a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 12.

Dustin Wolf has started each of the past three games for the Flames. He is 3-4-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .897 save percentage in 10 games (eight starts) this season.

Jacob Markstrom has been cleared for practice after missing five games with a lower-body injury. He is 22-17-2 with a 2.68 GAA and .910 save percentage in 41 games this season.

The Flames (33-30-5) are eight points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. They next play at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

