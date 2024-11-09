Jets defeat Stars to set NHL record with 14th win in 1st 15 games

Hellebuyck sets franchise record with shutout streak of 191:47; Dallas loses for 3rd time in 4 games

Stars at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets set an NHL record with their 14th win in their first 15 games to start a season with a 4-1 victory against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg (14-1-0), which has won six in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves and set a franchise record with a shutout streak of 191:47, which ended late in the third period.

Roope Hintz scored for Dallas (8-5-0), which has lost three of four (1-3-0). Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Casey DeSmith made 10 saves in relief.

Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 7:28 of the first period, redirecting Namestnikov's centering pass over Oettinger.

Following a turnover by Stars defenseman Mathew Dumba, Rasmus Kupari made it 2-0 at 10:21, tucking in a rebound at the side of the net.

Namestnikov pushed it to 3-0 at 3:34 of the second, jamming the puck in after his initial wraparound attempt was stopped.

Ehlers then made it 4-0 at 7:14 with a one-timer on the power play.

Oettinger was pulled 2:07 later.

Hintz scored to make it 4-1 at 18:38 of the third, ending Hellebuyck's shutout streak.

