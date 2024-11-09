WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets set an NHL record with their 14th win in their first 15 games to start a season with a 4-1 victory against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
Jets defeat Stars to set NHL record with 14th win in 1st 15 games
Hellebuyck sets franchise record with shutout streak of 191:47; Dallas loses for 3rd time in 4 games
Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg (14-1-0), which has won six in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves and set a franchise record with a shutout streak of 191:47, which ended late in the third period.
Roope Hintz scored for Dallas (8-5-0), which has lost three of four (1-3-0). Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Casey DeSmith made 10 saves in relief.
Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 7:28 of the first period, redirecting Namestnikov's centering pass over Oettinger.
Following a turnover by Stars defenseman Mathew Dumba, Rasmus Kupari made it 2-0 at 10:21, tucking in a rebound at the side of the net.
Namestnikov pushed it to 3-0 at 3:34 of the second, jamming the puck in after his initial wraparound attempt was stopped.
Ehlers then made it 4-0 at 7:14 with a one-timer on the power play.
Oettinger was pulled 2:07 later.
Hintz scored to make it 4-1 at 18:38 of the third, ending Hellebuyck's shutout streak.