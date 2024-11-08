Stars at Jets projected lineups

STARS (8-4-0) at JETS (13-1-0)
3 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
Marchment will be a game-time decision; the forward practiced Friday and has been day to day because of an undisclosed injury sustained during a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Nov. 2. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.