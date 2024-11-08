Stars at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (8-4-0) at JETS (13-1-0)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Marchment will be a game-time decision; the forward practiced Friday and has been day to day because of an undisclosed injury sustained during a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Nov. 2. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

