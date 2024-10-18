Wilson, Capitals hand Stars 1st loss of season

Colin Blackwell and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars (4-1-0) who were looking to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 2006-07. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

“They did a good job boxing us out, not allowing us to get that second, third-chance opportunities,” Blackwell said. “I thought Casey stood on his head tonight. He did really, really well for us and gave us a chance at the end there.”

Dallas went 0-for-4 on the power play. Washington was 0-for-5.

Blackwell gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 12:19 of the first period, scoring a short-handed goal on a breakaway when he deked Lindgren before sliding the puck in.

Wilson tied the score 1-1 at 55 seconds of the second period. Connor McMichael got to a loose puck along the left boards and passed to Pierre-Luc Dubois, who redirected the puck to a charging Wilson for a shot from the slot.

“Good linemates, they’re finding me in good spots,” Wilson said of his goal-scoring streak. “When they’re going in, they’re going in, so keep shooting the puck and it’s been a good start as a group.”