Stars at Capitals projected lineups

STARS (25-10-8) at CAPITALS (22-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Nathan Bastian
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Kyle Capobianco
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Justin Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brett Leason -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … DeSmith will start after making 17 saves in 32:56 in relief of Oettinger at Carolina. ... Hryckowian signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract ($950,000 average annual value) on Wednesday. ... Wilson was on the ice in a noncontact jersey prior to the Capitals' morning skate; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Protas, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 1. … Leason was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.