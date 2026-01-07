Stars at Capitals projected lineups

STARS (25-10-8) at CAPITALS (22-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Nathan Bastian

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Kyle Capobianco

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Justin Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brett Leason -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … DeSmith will start after making 17 saves in 32:56 in relief of Oettinger at Carolina. ... Hryckowian signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract ($950,000 average annual value) on Wednesday. ... Wilson was on the ice in a noncontact jersey prior to the Capitals' morning skate; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Protas, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 1. … Leason was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.