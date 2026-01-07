Stars at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (25-10-8) at CAPITALS (22-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Nathan Bastian

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Kyle Capobianco

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Justin Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brett Leason -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … DeSmith will start after making 17 saves in 32:56 in relief of Oettinger at Carolina. ... Hryckowian signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract ($950,000 average annual value) on Wednesday. ... Wilson was on the ice in a noncontact jersey prior to the Capitals' morning skate; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Protas, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 1. … Leason was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fleury rejoins Jets after being taken from ice on stretcher 

NHL Status Report: Marchment week to week for Blue Jackets

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Senators' Stutzle

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Switzerland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Suter, Schmid

NHL Power Players bask in experience of 2026 Winter Classic

NHL On Tap: Robertson leads Stars into Washington looking to halt slide

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Team Sweden Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Hedman, Dahlin on same pair

Team Germany hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Denmark roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Eller, Ehlers

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Germany roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Draisaitl, Seider

Catton scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Kraken hold off Bruins for 4th straight win

Celebrini extends point streak to 11, Sharks pull away from Blue Jackets

McDavid gets hat trick, Oilers cruise past Predators

Golden Knights rally for OT win, hand Jets 10th loss in row