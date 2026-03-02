Stars at Canucks projected lineups

STARS (36-14-9) at CANUCKS (18-34-7)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Roope Hintz (illness), Radek Faksa (upper body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- P.O Joseph

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Aatu Raty, Tyler Myers

Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Hintz, a forward, is with the Stars and skated Monday but will miss a third straight game following the Olympic break; he could return at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. … Faksa, a forward, will also miss a third straight game and did not travel for Dallas’ two-game Western Canada trip. … Myers took part in the morning skate but will be held out of the lineup a third straight game for “roster management purposes” amid reports of a possible trade.

