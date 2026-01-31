Stars at Mammoth projected lineups

STARS (31-14-9) at MAMMOTH (28-22-4)

9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Kailer Yamamoto

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

The Stars, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 shootout at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... DeSmith will start after Oettinger started the previous three games. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions. ... Guenther, a forward who has missed two games, participated in Utah's morning skate wearing a regular jersey. ... Cooley, a forward who has out since Dec. 5, was also on the ice in a regular jersey but did not skate with the team. ... Utah reassigned defenseman Dmitri Simashev to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday.