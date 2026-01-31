Stars at Mammoth projected lineups

STARS (31-14-9) at MAMMOTH (28-22-4)
9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Kailer Yamamoto
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Status report
The Stars, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 shootout at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... DeSmith will start after Oettinger started the previous three games. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions. ... Guenther, a forward who has missed two games, participated in Utah's morning skate wearing a regular jersey. ... Cooley, a forward who has out since Dec. 5, was also on the ice in a regular jersey but did not skate with the team. ... Utah reassigned defenseman Dmitri Simashev to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday.