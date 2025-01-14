Stars at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (27-14-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-15-2)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel -- Maverick Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Matej Blumel

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Steven Lorentz -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai, Max Pacioretty

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... McCabe participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.

