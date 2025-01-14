Stars at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel -- Maverick Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Matej Blumel
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Steven Lorentz -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai, Max Pacioretty
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... McCabe participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.