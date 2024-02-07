Stars at Maple Leafs

STARS (31-13-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-15-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Noah Gregor -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: William Lagesson, Conor Timmins
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Wedgewood could start after Oettinger made 47 saves at Buffalo. ... Samsonov will make his fifth straight start.