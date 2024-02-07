Stars at Maple Leafs

STARS (31-13-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-15-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Noah Gregor -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: William Lagesson, Conor Timmins

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Wedgewood could start after Oettinger made 47 saves at Buffalo. ... Samsonov will make his fifth straight start.