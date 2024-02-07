Stars at Maple Leafs

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (31-13-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-15-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Noah Gregor -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: William Lagesson, Conor Timmins

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Wedgewood could start after Oettinger made 47 saves at Buffalo. ... Samsonov will make his fifth straight start.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Johnson back for Blackhawks against Wild

Dillon to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Rangers, Wild-Blackhawks

2025 Winter Classic to be announced during Lightning-Rangers game

NHL On Tap: Lightning visit Rangers in return from All-Star break

Oilers moving on after winning streak ends at 16

Hill makes 30 saves, Golden Knights end Oilers’ 16-game winning streak

Coaches find ways to keep teams focused during hot streaks

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Trouba draws parallels to hard hitters, leaders of Rangers past

Sweden projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Mailbag: Maple Leafs' priority before Trade Deadline; Savard's market

Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss

Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames defeat Bruins

Jarry makes 23 saves, Penguins blank Jets to spoil Monahan's debut

Lindholm scores twice in debut, Canucks top Hurricanes to push point streak to 12