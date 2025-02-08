Stars at Sharks projected lineups

STARS (34-18-2) at SHARKS (15-34-7)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Brendan Smith

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Andrew Poturalski -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Luke Kunin -- Klim Kostin

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Walker Duehr

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Carl Grundstrom, Colin White

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Granlund, a forward, and Ceci, a defenseman, return to San Jose for the first time since they were traded to Dallas on Feb. 1. ... Kostin could return, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday; Kostin has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury. ... San Jose placed White, a forward, on waivers Friday.