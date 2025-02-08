Stars at Sharks projected lineups

STARS (34-18-2) at SHARKS (15-34-7)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Brendan Smith
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Andrew Poturalski -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Luke Kunin -- Klim Kostin
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Walker Duehr
Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Carl Grundstrom, Colin White
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Granlund, a forward, and Ceci, a defenseman, return to San Jose for the first time since they were traded to Dallas on Feb. 1. ... Kostin could return, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday; Kostin has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury. ... San Jose placed White, a forward, on waivers Friday.