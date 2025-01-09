Stars at Flyers projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Dumba will play after being scratched for a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday and will replace Smith, a defenseman. ... Lyubushkin will play after leaving during the second period Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. ... Marchment is expected to be out 3-4 weeks after having surgery to repair facial injuries the forward sustained when he was hit in the face by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27. ... Ersson will start after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.