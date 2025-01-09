Stars at Flyers projected lineups

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Dumba will play after being scratched for a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday and will replace Smith, a defenseman. ... Lyubushkin will play after leaving during the second period Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. ... Marchment is expected to be out 3-4 weeks after having surgery to repair facial injuries the forward sustained when he was hit in the face by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27. ... Ersson will start after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.