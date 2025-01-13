Senators score 3 straight, end Stars winning streak at 7

It was Merilainen’s second win in as many days; he recorded his first NHL shutout in a 5-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Matthew Highmore scored for the Senators (21-18-3), who have won two straight following a four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

Jason Robertson and Evgenii Dadonov scored, and Casey DeSmith made 25 saves for the Stars (27-14-1).

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 4:31 of the first period when he took a centering pass from Hintz and scored with a wrist shot under Meriliainen’s left pad on the rush.

Norris batted a Drake Batherson pass out of the air to tie it 1-1 at 3:14 of the second period.

Stutzle made it 2-1 just 39 seconds later. Jake Sanderson outwaited DeSmith, skated around the net and found Stutzle, who one-timed it over the goaltender.

The Stars thought they tied it 2-2 at 12:22 when Hintz scored on the power play, but the Senators challenged for offside and the call on the ice was overturned.

Highmore’s initial shot attempt hit the post but he batted in the second one at the left post to make it 3-1 just 21 seconds into the third period. It was his first goal since April 21, 2022.

Dadonov scored with a wrist shot from the middle of the slot on the power play with DeSmith on the bench for an extra attacker for the 3-2 final at 19:07.