Stars at Canadiens
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Craig Smith, Nils Lundqvist
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jake Allen, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Suspended: Brendan Gallagher
Status report
Oettinger will likely start after Wedgewood made 26 saves in a 5-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Newhook was the center on a line with Harvey-Pinard and Armia at practice Friday and is likely to play his first game since Nov. 30. He has missed 27 games because of an ankle injury. … Montembeault will start for the 10th time in 16 games and make consecutive starts for the third time in that span. … Gallagher, a forward, will serve the third of a five-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win Jan. 25. … The Canadiens assigned forward Lucas Condotta to Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday.