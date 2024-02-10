Stars at Canadiens

By NHL.com
STARS (31-14-6) at CANADIENS (21-21-8)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSWX

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Craig Smith, Nils Lundqvist

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jake Allen, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Suspended: Brendan Gallagher

Status report

Oettinger will likely start after Wedgewood made 26 saves in a 5-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Newhook was the center on a line with Harvey-Pinard and Armia at practice Friday and is likely to play his first game since Nov. 30. He has missed 27 games because of an ankle injury. … Montembeault will start for the 10th time in 16 games and make consecutive starts for the third time in that span. … Gallagher, a forward, will serve the third of a five-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win Jan. 25. … The Canadiens assigned forward Lucas Condotta to Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday.

