Stars at Canadiens

Status report

Oettinger will likely start after Wedgewood made 26 saves in a 5-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Newhook was the center on a line with Harvey-Pinard and Armia at practice Friday and is likely to play his first game since Nov. 30. He has missed 27 games because of an ankle injury. … Montembeault will start for the 10th time in 16 games and make consecutive starts for the third time in that span. … Gallagher, a forward, will serve the third of a five-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win Jan. 25. … The Canadiens assigned forward Lucas Condotta to Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday.