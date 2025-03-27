Robertson scores natural hat trick, Stars hold off late Oilers rally

It was Robertson’s second hat trick of the season and fifth in the NHL.

Wyatt Johnston also scored, Roope Hintz had three assists, and Thomas Harley had two assists for the Stars (46-21-4), who have won three in a row and extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Jake Oettinger made 42 saves.

Dallas moved five points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche for second in the Central Division.

Corey Perry and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (41-25-5), who had their five-game point streak end (4-0-1) and remained two points behind the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division.

Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 21 shots before being leaving at 6:34 of the third period after he was inadvertantly kneed in the head by Mikko Rantanen. Calvin Pickard stopped all three shots he faced in relief.

It was the second time in less than a week that Skinner didn’t finish the game. He was pulled for concussion protocol in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Thursday following a collision in the crease with forward Gabriel Vilardi.

The Oilers were also missing both Connor McDavid (lower-body injury) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) for the second game in a row.

Johnston put Dallas ahead 1-0 at 14:26 of the first period, scoring over Skinner's glove on a breakaway after Jamie Benn's stretch pass to the offensive blue line hit off the boards and bounced behind Edmonton's defense.

Robertson made it 2-0 at 5:01 of the second period with his 30th goal of the season. Rantanen sent a sliding backhand pass to Hintz at the edge of the crease. Hintz then tried to send his own backhand pass to Robertson, but the puck deflected to the right of the crease, where Robertson tapped it past the outstretched glove of Skinner.

Robertston extended the lead to 3-0 at 10:42, getting sprung on a 2-on-1 by Hintz and scoring five-hole on Skinner from the left circle.

Robertson then made it 4-0 at 15:30 with a power-play goal, redirecting Harley's shot from above the circles past Skinner’s glove.

Perry made it 4-1 at 9:30 of the third period with a power-play goal. Jake Walman's slap shot caromed back off the end boards to the left post, where Perry knocked it in past Oettinger.

Henrique got the Oilers to within 4-2 with another power-play goal at 13:54. He scored short side with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Perry.

Zach Hyman cut it to 4-3 with 1:25 remaining, knocking in the rebound of Evan Bouchard's point shot with Pickard pulled for the extra skater.