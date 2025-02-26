Marchenko gets 2 goals, assist to help Blue Jackets hold off Stars

Robertson scores again for Dallas, which had won 3 straight

DAL at CBJ | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Kirill Marchenko had two goals and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-4 win against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Ivan Provorov and Adam Fantilli each had a goal and an assist, and Dmitri Voronkov had two assists for the Blue Jackets (28-22-8), who have won two straight. Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars (37-19-2). They had won three straight and were 3-0-1 in their previous four.

Zach Werenski’s streak of 22 straight home games with a point ended for the Blue Jackets. He tied Phil Housley (1991-92) for the third-longest streak by a defenseman in NHL history.

Marchenko, in his second game since missing three games with a fractured jaw, put Columbus up 1-0 at 30 seconds of the first period on the rebound of a Provorov shot.

Mathieu Olivier made it 2-0 at 4:37, redirecting a Damon Severson shot to end a 17-game goal drought.

Jamie Benn cut it to 2-1 at 9:37 when he stuffed his own rebound inside the left post.

Marchenko increased the lead to 3-1 at 1:11 of the second period off a centering pass from Fantilli. He leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals.

Provorov made it 4-1 at 8:46 when his slap shot from above the left circle went off the stick of Robertson.

Roope Hintz pulled Dallas within 4-2 at 9:38, scoring on his own rebound.

Robertson cut it to 4-3 at 13:57 with his fourth goal in two games after Granlund passed to him in the slot following a Blue Jackets turnover.

James van Riemsdyk pushed the lead to 5-3 at 2:37 of the third period when he tipped Sean Kuraly’s shot.

Mavrik Bourque made it 5-4 at 17:53 with Oettinger pulled for the extra attacker, and Fantilli scored into an empty net at 19:28 for the 6-4 final.

