Stars at Flames

STARS (13-5-2) at FLAMES (9-10-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Wedgewood will start after Oettinger started the previous three games. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Markstrom, who missed a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday with the flu, will make his first start in three games after Vladar started the previous two.