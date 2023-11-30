Stars at Flames

STARS (13-5-2) at FLAMES (9-10-3)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Status report
Wedgewood will start after Oettinger started the previous three games. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Markstrom, who missed a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday with the flu, will make his first start in three games after Vladar started the previous two.