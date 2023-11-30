Stars at Flames

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (13-5-2) at FLAMES (9-10-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Wedgewood will start after Oettinger started the previous three games. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Markstrom, who missed a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday with the flu, will make his first start in three games after Vladar started the previous two.

Latest News

nhl buzz news and notes november 30

NHL Buzz: Schwartz on injured reserve for Kraken with lower-body injury
Toronto Maple Leafs Mark Giordano injury status broken finger

Giordano week to week for Maple Leafs with broken finger
NHL betting odds for November 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 30
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 30

NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers into Winnipeg climbing scoring race
Women in Hockey: Katie Guay

Women in Hockey: Katie Guay
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Washington Capitals Los Angeles Kings game recap November 29

Lindgren makes 38 saves, Capitals end Kings’ 5-game win streak
Seth Rogen performs puck drop at Los Angeles Kings game

Seth Rogen performs ceremonial puck drop before Kings game
Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers game recap November 29

Vesey, Rangers rally in 3rd to defeat Red Wings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
Top defensemen to watch this season in NCAA

On Campus: Top defensemen to watch this season
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 30

Super 16: Rangers take top spot; Kings, Avalanche on rise
Trophy tracker best goalie Canucks Demko early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Demko early leader for Vezina as top goalie
Montreal Canadiens Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 29

Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, defeat Blue Jackets