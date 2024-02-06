Stars at Sabres

STARS (30-13-6) at SABRES (22-23-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in their last game, a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 27. ... Oettinger will make his fourth straight start. ... Girgensons and Erik Johnson are expected to return after missing one game and four games, respectively, each with an upper-body injury. … Luukkonen will make his eighth start in nine games.

