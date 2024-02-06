Stars at Sabres

STARS (30-13-6) at SABRES (22-23-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in their last game, a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 27. ... Oettinger will make his fourth straight start. ... Girgensons and Erik Johnson are expected to return after missing one game and four games, respectively, each with an upper-body injury. … Luukkonen will make his eighth start in nine games.