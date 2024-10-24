Stars at Bruins projected lineups

STARS (5-2-0) at BRUINS (3-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Matthew Poitras
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Koepke
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Justin Brazeau
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Riley Tufte, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
Bourque, a forward, will not play; Back is expected to take his place on the fourth line. Brazeau worked on the fourth line during the Bruins morning skate Thursday; he is expected to replace Jones, a forward, with Koepke moving up to the third line. … Wotherspoon is expected to replace Lohrei on the third defense pair after taking his spot alongside Peeke during the morning skate.