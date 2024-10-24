Stars at Bruins projected lineups

STARS (5-2-0) at BRUINS (3-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Matthew Poitras

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Koepke

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Justin Brazeau

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Riley Tufte, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Bourque, a forward, will not play; Back is expected to take his place on the fourth line. Brazeau worked on the fourth line during the Bruins morning skate Thursday; he is expected to replace Jones, a forward, with Koepke moving up to the third line. … Wotherspoon is expected to replace Lohrei on the third defense pair after taking his spot alongside Peeke during the morning skate.