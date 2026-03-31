Stars at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (44-18-12) at BRUINS (42-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; FOX4, Victory+, NESN, SN360

Stars projected lineup 

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Cameron Hughes -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic, Tyler Myers

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: Mason Lohrei (upper body) 

Status report

Hughes could play after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday. ...  Bunting, a forward, is questionable after leaving a 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. ... Bastian remains day-to-day . . . Steel sustained a lower-body injury against the New York Islanders on March 26, returned home and is questionable . . . Forwards Hintz and Faksa, each out with a lower-body injury, have started skating. Lohrei  participated in the morning skate but the defenseman remains day-to-day after missing a 4-3 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

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