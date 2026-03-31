Stars at Bruins projected lineups

STARS (44-18-12) at BRUINS (42-24-8)
7 p.m. ET; FOX4, Victory+, NESN, SN360
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Cameron Hughes -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic, Tyler Myers
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: Mason Lohrei (upper body)
Status report
Hughes could play after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Bunting, a forward, is questionable after leaving a 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. ... Bastian remains day-to-day . . . Steel sustained a lower-body injury against the New York Islanders on March 26, returned home and is questionable . . . Forwards Hintz and Faksa, each out with a lower-body injury, have started skating. Lohrei participated in the morning skate but the defenseman remains day-to-day after missing a 4-3 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.