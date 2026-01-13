Stars at Ducks projected lineups

STARS (27-10-9) at DUCKS (21-21-3)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, tru TV, TNT, SNP, SNW
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco -- Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Mikael Granlund
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Troy Terry
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Nikita Nesterenko, Tim Washe
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Blackwell will enter the lineup for Bastian, a forward, after being a healthy scratch against the Kings. ... Benn returned against Los Angeles after missing three games with a facial injury. ... Terry will be a game-time decision after participating in the Ducks' morning skate Tuesday; he missed two games with an upper-body injury. ... Carlsson left practice early Monday for undisclosed reasons, but also participated in the morning skate. ... Trouba returned to practice Monday after missing a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday for the birth of his second child.