Stars at Ducks projected lineups

STARS (27-10-9) at DUCKS (21-21-3)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, tru TV, TNT, SNP, SNW

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco -- Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Mikael Granlund

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Troy Terry

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Nikita Nesterenko, Tim Washe

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Blackwell will enter the lineup for Bastian, a forward, after being a healthy scratch against the Kings. ... Benn returned against Los Angeles after missing three games with a facial injury. ... Terry will be a game-time decision after participating in the Ducks' morning skate Tuesday; he missed two games with an upper-body injury. ... Carlsson left practice early Monday for undisclosed reasons, but also participated in the morning skate. ... Trouba returned to practice Monday after missing a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday for the birth of his second child.

