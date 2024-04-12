Celebrini wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player

Macklin Celebrini, expected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday.

The Boston University freshman forward was voted the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey this season ahead of two other finalists, Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, and University of North Dakota forward Jackson Blake, a Carolina Hurricanes prospect.

He is the fourth player from Boston University to win the Hobey Baker, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Matt Gilroy (2009) and Chris Drury (1998).

Celebrini, who is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 draft, is third in the NCAA with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games. The 17-year-old, the youngest player in college hockey, was named rookie of the year and player of the year in Hockey East. Celebrini is fourth player to win both awards in the same season, joining Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987).

He helped lead Boston University to the Frozen Four, where it lost 2-1 in overtime to the University of Denver in one national semifinal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday.

"He's a special player and belongs in that special category because in every environment, every situation he goes, he can excel and that's hard to do as a 17-year-old," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said.

John Williams of Central Scouting said Celebrini (6 foot, 190 pounds) has an all-around game that could allow him to make an impact in the NHL similar to former Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews.

"As a 17-year-old, they have similar size and are similar in terms of their ability to play the full 200-foot game," Williams said. "For him to step in and do what he's done is phenomenal, so he deserves all the accolades he's getting."

Gauthier was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 5 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft and traded to the Ducks on Jan. 8 for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old leads NCAA players with 38 goals in 40 games and is second among NCAA players with 65 points.

Blake was selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old is fourth in the NCAA with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 40 games for North Dakota, which was eliminated by Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

University of Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, now with the Columbus Blue Jackets, won the Hobey Baker Award last season.