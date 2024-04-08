Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces Predators’ O’Reilly, Hurricanes 

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm 26 weeks into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what’s ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard had two points (one goal, one assist) in three games this past week. He leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 63 games. New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is second among rookies with 45 points (nine goals, 36 assists) and Wild defenseman Brock Faber is third with 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists). Bedard’s 22 goals are third most by an 18-year-old in the past 10 seasons, behind Patrik Laine (36 with the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17) and Nathan MacKinnon (24 with the Colorado Avalanche in 2013-14). His three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) ended in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Blackhawks have one game on the road before returning for their final two home games of the season. They’ll play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D), then are back at United Center to play the Nashville Predators on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH+ 2, BSSO) and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. O’Reilly

It’s a home game, so the Blackhawks will look for the favorable matchups, but there will probably be a few times when Bedard has to deal with Predators center Ryan O'Reilly on Friday. O’Reilly, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) with the Predators on July 1, has been a great addition for Stanley Cup Playoff-bound Nashville. He has 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 78 games and is also great without the puck, earning a Selke Trophy as the League’s best defensive forward in 2018-19 with the St. Louis Blues, who won the Stanley Cup that season.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Blackhawks vs. Hurricanes

Obviously, there’s nothing on the line for the Blackhawks here, but it’ll be good to see how Bedard looks in his final home game of the season. The Hurricanes (49-22-7) begin the week second in the Metropolitan Division, five points behind the first-place New York Rangers, and moving to the top is certainly going to be their goal. Bedard had three points (one goal, two assists) for the Blackhawks in their 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Feb. 19.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Bedard is in the 96th percentile in mid-range shots on goal (93), and the 87th percentile from all locations (199).

THEY SAID IT

“It's nice, I've been on for a couple 6-on-5s lately, which is good — it shows Luke (Richardson, Blackhawks coach) has some trust in me there. It's a really important part of the game, and to elevate your game as any player, that's one of the parts. It feels good to be trusted in that situation.” -- Bedard on helping defend a one-goal lead in the waning seconds of Chicago’s 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.