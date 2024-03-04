Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces MacKinnon, Ovechkin

Blackhawks rookie prepares for 3-game road trip, continues to lead 1st-year players in scoring

Bedard_MacKinnon

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm 21 weeks into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what’s ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard had the primary assist on Philipp Kurashev’s goal in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 47 games. Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is second among rookies with 34 points (four goals, 30 assists) in 61 games, and Wild forward Marco Rossi is third with 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 61 games. Bedard leads Chicago with 140 shots on goal (defenseman Seth Jones is next with 113) and leads its forwards in averaging 19:19 of ice time per game.

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Blackhawks hit the road for three games. It starts with a back-to-back, against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT), followed by the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH). Chicago will go home to practice for a few days before wrapping up its road trip against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH+).

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Ovechkin

It’s the second game between these two, and two bits of intrigue here: How Bedard does against the Capitals and captain Alex Ovechkin this time around -- he had two assists, a game-high six shots on goal and logged 21:34 of ice time when Chicago lost 4-2 to Washington on Dec. 10; and if Washington can continue to climb in the standings. Ovechkin has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 56 games this season, second on the Capitals to forward Dylan Strome (46 points; 22 goals, 24 assists). It hasn’t been his best season, but Ovechkin is still Ovechkin and can still create magic on the ice. The Capitals are 6-2-2 in their past 10 and are seven points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, who hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

This is the third matchup between Bedard and Nathan MacKinnon, and the second in the past week; MacKinnon had a goal and an assist Thursday to hit 100 points for the season in the Avalanche’s 4-0 win at United Center. Bedard vs. MacKinnon is always worth watching and with Colorado hosting, there’s probably a good chance Bedard sees a lot of MacKinnon on Monday. Bedard has two assists in three games against the Avalanche this season, and those came in Chicago’s 3-2 win on Dec. 19.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Bedard is in the 82nd percentile in shots on goal, despite missing time. He is in the 72nd percentile in 80-90 MPH shots and 82nd percentile in 70-80 MPH shots.

NHL EDGE highlights Bedard's shooting ability

THEY SAID IT

“He’s here all day. After the guys leave, he’s in the shooting room and stuff like that. He does stuff and I think he’s just done that his whole life. So, that’s something that I think will trickle in and then other people will start doing stuff with him as he creates those relationships. But to me, I think he’s just driven to play and he’s a quiet guy, so the leadership skills are just going to come in time.” -- Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Bedard leading by example

Latest News

Panthers show off ‘playoff atmosphere’ in win against Red Wings

McDavid extends point streak to 11, Oilers cruise past Penguins

DeSmith, Canucks hang on to edge Ducks

Color of Hockey: James honored by Capitals during memorable weekend

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon eyes 10-game point streak for Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

19 games to be nationally televised this week

Rookie Watch: Faber, Levi among 1st-year players benefitting from past trades

Kaprizov scores 3rd hat trick of season, Wild edge Sharks

Jets rally in 3rd period again, surge past Sabres

Danault gets hat trick, Kings ease past Devils 

Goal of the Season? Kadri goes coast-to-coast, dusts defenders for goal

NHL Buzz: Johnson out rest of season for Blue Jackets with shoulder injury

Coyotes set to sell before Trade Deadline, continue rebuild

Jagger Burns cashes in on bragging rights with Hurricanes

Guenther has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Capitals

‘Everything’s on the table’ for Flyers ahead of Trade Deadline, GM says

Pettersson signs 8-year, $92.8 million contract with Canucks

Kuznetsov clears waivers, loaned to AHL by Capitals