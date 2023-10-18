Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche

DENVER -- Connor Bedard has been tested against fellow No. 1 picks in the first week of his NHL career.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward faced his idol, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, in his debut. He played against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, whom he’s modeled his shot after, on Monday.

On Thursday, he’ll face Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche in game that will be televised nationally in the United States and Canada (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS).

Welcome to the NHL, Connor.

“The way he skates and how he attacks guys are probably his best features, his hockey IQ,” Bedard said of MacKinnon. “I like to watch guys like him and even (forward Mikko) Rantanen is someone I like to watch a lot too. So smart, and he compliments MacKinnon so well. Both of those guys are fun to watch and I’m excited to go against them.”

In his first four games, the 18-year-old, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has three points (one goal, two assists) and the Blackhawks are 2-2-0.

He had one assist in his debut Oct. 10 against the Penguins and Crosby, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. After scoring his first NHL goal in a loss to the Bruins the next night, he had an assist in a 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and was held scoreless in a 4-1 win Monday against the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Next up is MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.