Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make debut for Ducks on Thursday
Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask
Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife

Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Jets forward Vilardi out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Vilardi out 4-6 weeks for Jets with sprained MCL
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
Nashville Predators Luke Schenn injury status

Schenn out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury for Predators
Brady Tkachuk shares how tough brother was in Final

Brady Tkachuk 'didn't realize how tough' brother Matthew was until Final
NHL On Tap: DeBrincat feeling at home with Red Wings

NHL On Tap: DeBrincat feeling at home with Red Wings, set to face Penguins 
Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout
Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken
Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks
Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens
Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate
Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win
Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets
Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche

Rookie forward heads into nationally televised game Thursday having already faced Crosby, Matthews

MacKinnon Bedard split THURSDAY bug

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

DENVER -- Connor Bedard has been tested against fellow No. 1 picks in the first week of his NHL career.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward faced his idol, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, in his debut. He played against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, whom he’s modeled his shot after, on Monday.

On Thursday, he’ll face Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche in game that will be televised nationally in the United States and Canada (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS).

Welcome to the NHL, Connor.

“The way he skates and how he attacks guys are probably his best features, his hockey IQ,” Bedard said of MacKinnon. “I like to watch guys like him and even (forward Mikko) Rantanen is someone I like to watch a lot too. So smart, and he compliments MacKinnon so well. Both of those guys are fun to watch and I’m excited to go against them.”

In his first four games, the 18-year-old, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has three points (one goal, two assists) and the Blackhawks are 2-2-0.

He had one assist in his debut Oct. 10 against the Penguins and Crosby, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. After scoring his first NHL goal in a loss to the Bruins the next night, he had an assist in a 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and was held scoreless in a 4-1 win Monday against the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Next up is MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Bedard, Blackhawks face MacKinnon, Avs on ESPN

Chicago coach Luke Richardson said the opening gauntlet of games has been great for Bedard.

“I’m sure he’s watched these players and learned from them in the past, but playing matchup 1-on-1, you really learn on the fly,” Richardson said. “I know as a young player it makes you physically stronger as well. That’s part of it too. He’s playing against the top athletes in our sport and those guys, they’re machines. So, it’s making him stronger every repetition he goes against them.”

Bedard got off to the same start in his NHL career as MacKinnon with at least one point in each of his first three games; MacKinnon had four assists in his first three. Each already has a lot of shots on goal this season; MacKinnon is tied for second in the League with 21, Bedard is next with 20.

MacKinnon has 762 points (285 goals, 477 assists) in 712 games. He spent time with Bedard at the 2023 BioSteel NHL Camp in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in August, calling him, “an awesome player.”

“Super, super smart. Obviously, his shot is incredible and he’s a great player,” said MacKinnon, who can relate to what Bedard’s dealing with this season.

“Obviously he’s in a bigger market than I was, but it’s a lot of pressure. But I’ve met him a few times. [He] seems like a really mature kid and he’s handling it really well. It’s great to see.”

The Avalanche know what they’re dealing with when it comes to Bedard.

"People are calling him a generational player. I think you've seen his skill set so far this season, he definitely looks to have those attributes,” Colorado forward Logan O’Connor said. “They're a hungry team. They've got a lot of young guys that are trying to prove something, and it's just going to be fun playing in front of our crowd.”

Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev said despite the hype surrounding Bedard’s visit, they have to treat it like any other game.

“He seems to be a really, really good player, but I think there are a lot of players like that in the League [who are] special and good offensively,” Georgiev said. “So, I think just preparing for the game like usual and we'll have a good pre-scout and get ready for them.”

The Avalanche have been ready for everything so far, off to a 3-0-0 start. The Blackhawks are looking for a win against them to wrap up their five-game road trip to start the season. Regardless of the outcome, it will be another valuable learning experience for Bedard to play against another No. 1 pick.

“Yeah, I mean it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “They have a lot of guys, [MacKinnon], Rantanen, (defenseman Cale) Makar. You go down the list of that team, they have so many guys who have been successful in the League for a long time, and of course they won a Cup (in 2022). So, it’s going to be a lot of fun for us. A good challenge for our group.”

NHL.com independent correspondents Ryan Boulding and Darren Brown contributed to this report