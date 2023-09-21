Latest News

Bedard feels ‘super fortunate’ at start of Blackhawks training camp

Fans flock to watch No. 1 pick of 2023 NHL Draft who will try to live up to hype

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard-mania was in full swing Thursday.

More than 250 Chicago Blackhawks fans came to catch a glimpse at the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and new face of the franchise, who started his first NHL training camp.

There was even a merchandise kiosk in the grand hall of the arena that sold hats as well as pucks, jerseys and sweatshirts with Bedard’s name and No. 98 on them. No other Blackhawks players, just Bedard.

As long as the 18-year-old forward has been preparing for this, he was feeling the emotions the night before camp began.

“Once you’re on the ice, it’s hockey, and you try not to be starstruck or whatever, anything like that. But yeah, talking to my parents last night about it, it’s pretty special,” Bedard said after practice. “To be here with the fans in this city and everything, it’s remarkable. I feel super fortunate. It’s definitely a dream right now.”

Bedard is the most hyped selection in the League since center Connor McDavid was picked No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. The hype is only going to grow as he gets closer to making his NHL regular-season debut, which will likely be against the Pittsburgh Penguins and his idol, their captain Sidney Crosby, on Oct. 10.

But Chicago fans couldn’t wait that long to see him in action.

Charlie Fisher, a 7-year-old wearing Bedard’s Canada jersey and a Blackhawks cap, was among those watching. Asked what he thought Bedard would do this season, he said, “the Michigan!” referring to the lacrosse-like goal named for Mike Legg, who popularized the move while playing for the Wolverines.

After three straight seasons without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the departures of franchise icons Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, fans see Bedard as the savior.

“It reenergizes the fan base,” longtime Blackhawks fan Patrick Townsend said. “I mean, you see all the enthusiasm here. He’s almost single-handedly making the Blackhawks relevant again.”

His numbers back up the hype.

Bedard led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal 360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.24) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season. He gave Chicago a glimpse of his potential when he had three goals and an assist in a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday.

Now, it’s about Bedard getting used to bigger, better and faster competition at the NHL level. On Thursday, he skated with Tyler Johnson at right wing and Ryan Donato on the left. Taylor Hall, who is expected to eventually fill Donato’s spot, missed the first day of camp because of a lower-body injury.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said they’ll know more about Hall, who along with forward Nick Foligno was acquired from the Boston Bruins on June 26, over the next few days.

It’s big leap for Bedard, but Richardson isn’t worried about him handling it.

“It’s going to be another challenge to [preseason] games here, and then as the [preseason] games get to the end, we know the game gets faster and it becomes more complete rosters and it gets harder to play, and that’s another step,” Richardson said. “Then, the regular-season games are a whole other level. But wherever he’s come from, he’s had that his whole life. People are waiting for him to not achieve what he’s achieved. He’s not (only) achieved it, but he’s dominated.

“This is the top league in the world, so he’s excited to be here. He belongs here. We just hope he keeps growing. We’re not putting any limits or restrictions on him. We’re just going to let him play within our team system and use his talents as he has in the past. Hopefully he just continues to grow.”

Bedard has spent most of his time in Chicago at the rink or learning how to cook at home. Sort of.

“I haven’t cooked that much. It was just something to say here,” he said to laughs.

He’s also getting to know most of his new teammates, including veterans who have passed along advice.

“I just told him to hang in there,” Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones said. “He's obviously a special player. He's going to figure it out quickly himself. There's not a whole lot we can say. But mentally, just be smart about the way he plays and know we're always there for him. We've got his back just like we have everyone's back on the team.”

Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy watched what Bedard did at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which Canada won after he had 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in seven games and was named most valuable player of the tournament. Murphy was impressed upon meeting Bedard this summer.

“He's a rink rat and loves to be around and be shooting pucks and be on the ice long,” Murphy said. “You can tell he's just ultra-focused on his goal and playing.

“I think it's hard when you're that young getting all this hype and pressure, notoriety over things, and he seems to not care too much about that and he just wants to be a player and wants to improve and play at the highest level he can. So, I think that's what speaks the most volume from him and I think the most tell-tale sign of someone that's going to have a lot of success is when they're focused on the right things.”

Bedard has been up to each challenge he’s faced on his hockey path. Next, it’s about becoming a star in the NHL.

“I think just figuring out what it’s like playing against these guys,” he said. “I always say you never really know until you’re in a game what you’ve got to improve on or whatever. Just now, trying to work on everything and be a sponge out here in video and with all the guys, just learn as much as I can. I think that’s all I can do right now.”