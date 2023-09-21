Bedard feels ‘super fortunate’ at start of Blackhawks training camp

Bedard is the most hyped selection in the League since center Connor McDavid was picked No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. The hype is only going to grow as he gets closer to making his NHL regular-season debut, which will likely be against the Pittsburgh Penguins and his idol, their captain Sidney Crosby, on Oct. 10.

But Chicago fans couldn’t wait that long to see him in action.

Charlie Fisher, a 7-year-old wearing Bedard’s Canada jersey and a Blackhawks cap, was among those watching. Asked what he thought Bedard would do this season, he said, “the Michigan!” referring to the lacrosse-like goal named for Mike Legg, who popularized the move while playing for the Wolverines.

After three straight seasons without qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the departures of franchise icons Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, fans see Bedard as the savior.

“It reenergizes the fan base,” longtime Blackhawks fan Patrick Townsend said. “I mean, you see all the enthusiasm here. He’s almost single-handedly making the Blackhawks relevant again.”

His numbers back up the hype.

Bedard led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal 360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.24) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season. He gave Chicago a glimpse of his potential when he had three goals and an assist in a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday.

Now, it’s about Bedard getting used to bigger, better and faster competition at the NHL level. On Thursday, he skated with Tyler Johnson at right wing and Ryan Donato on the left. Taylor Hall, who is expected to eventually fill Donato’s spot, missed the first day of camp because of a lower-body injury.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said they’ll know more about Hall, who along with forward Nick Foligno was acquired from the Boston Bruins on June 26, over the next few days.

It’s big leap for Bedard, but Richardson isn’t worried about him handling it.

“It’s going to be another challenge to [preseason] games here, and then as the [preseason] games get to the end, we know the game gets faster and it becomes more complete rosters and it gets harder to play, and that’s another step,” Richardson said. “Then, the regular-season games are a whole other level. But wherever he’s come from, he’s had that his whole life. People are waiting for him to not achieve what he’s achieved. He’s not (only) achieved it, but he’s dominated.

“This is the top league in the world, so he’s excited to be here. He belongs here. We just hope he keeps growing. We’re not putting any limits or restrictions on him. We’re just going to let him play within our team system and use his talents as he has in the past. Hopefully he just continues to grow.”