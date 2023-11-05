Lindgren makes 34 saves, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets

Lindgren, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, was playing his second game of the season and first in 22 days.

Tom Wilson and Sonny Milano scored for the Capitals (5-4-1), who have won four of five.

Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (4-5-2), who have lost five of six. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves.

Columbus was 0-for-4 on the power play; Washington was 0-for-3.

Wilson was hooked from behind by Damon Severson on a breakaway at 6:17 of the first period and awarded a penalty shot, but Merzlikins made a pad save.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 12:21. Wilson picked up a loose puck in the left face-off circle, cut to the slot and scored when his shot deflected off Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski's stick and went over Merzlikins’ left shoulder.

It was the second time in 10 games this season that Washington scored first.

Milano made it 2-0 at 17:21 when he was left alone near the left post and scored into an open net off a shot-pass from Nick Jensen in the right circle.

Voronkov pulled the Blue Jackets within 2-1 at 1:38 of the second period when he deflected Kirill Marchenko’s point shot past Lindgren.

Washington defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk left the game midway through the first period after his left leg hit the end boards while he was pursuing a puck against Columbus forward Justin Danforth.