Blue Jackets at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444

BLUE JACKETS (11-11-3) at CANUCKS (13-7-4)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

James Van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Lablanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Max Sasson -- Aatu Raty -- Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Arturs Silovs, Mark Friedman

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Columbus did not have a full morning skate, but Merzlikins is expected to start after Tarasov made 31 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Pyyhtia, a forward, was in the lineup in Edmonton in place of Van Riemsdyk but it appears they will swap places against the Canucks. … Demko is backing up for the first time this season, the first time he's dressed for a game since sustaining a knee injury in in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said top-line forward J.T. Miller, who has missed seven games since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons on Nov. 19, has been skating on his own and will rejoin the team at practice "in the near future."

