Blue Jackets at Canucks projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
James Van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Lablanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Max Sasson -- Aatu Raty -- Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Arturs Silovs, Mark Friedman
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)
Status report
Columbus did not have a full morning skate, but Merzlikins is expected to start after Tarasov made 31 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Pyyhtia, a forward, was in the lineup in Edmonton in place of Van Riemsdyk but it appears they will swap places against the Canucks. … Demko is backing up for the first time this season, the first time he's dressed for a game since sustaining a knee injury in in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said top-line forward J.T. Miller, who has missed seven games since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons on Nov. 19, has been skating on his own and will rejoin the team at practice "in the near future."