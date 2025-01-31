Blue Jackets at Utah projected lineups

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Tarasov could start after Merzlikins made 25 saves Thursday. ... Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.