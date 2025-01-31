Blue Jackets at Utah projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Tarasov could start after Merzlikins made 25 saves Thursday. ... Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.