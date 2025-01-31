Blue Jackets at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (25-19-7) at UTAH (21-21-8)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Tarasov could start after Merzlikins made 25 saves Thursday. ... Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons for Islanders resurgence

Saad signs 1-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Cooley out for Utah until after 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Utah Hockey Club Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 31

NHL, NHLPA announce team payroll ranges for next 3 seasons

Bertuzzi finding comfort level, scoring touch alongside Bedard with Blackhawks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1990 Sweden Team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1990 Canada team

4 Nations Face-Off jerseys feature incredible detail, national pride

NHL On Tap: Stars host Canucks in 1st game without Heiskanen

Montour scores twice, Kraken ease past Sharks

Sillinger scores in OT, Blue Jackets edge Golden Knights

Lyon makes 45 saves, Red Wings defeat Oilers in shootout

Coronato has 3 points, helps Flames pull away from Ducks